North Texas Pool Builder Files For Bankruptcy, Owes Money To Customers

MANSFIELD (CBS11) – A Burleson pool company accused of running off with customers’ money has now declared bankruptcy.

Clearwater Pools and More and its owner, Bryan Pierce, filed its bankruptcy case Tuesday, which is the same day CBS 11 reported the company had left former customers Kristie and Angela Paul with nothing but a giant muddy pit in their backyard.

Todd Ginley and his girlfriend, Shelly Dlabaj, were watching that report.

“I was in shock when I heard it. I heard his name. I heard the pool – Clearwater – and thought, ‘Oh my god. He’s done it to somebody else,'” Dlabaj said.

Ginley hired Pierce in December to remodel his pool. What should have taken four weeks stretched out for months.

Ginley had already paid $17,000 and hoped the work would eventually get done.

“He told me he was ex-military. I was sensitive to that,” he said.

Bankruptcy records filed yesterday now show he owes money to more than a dozen different people and businesses, including the Pauls, Ginley, and several subcontractors who worked for him.

Pierce has not responded to CBS 11’s attempts to contact him.