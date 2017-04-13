Search For Victims After Martial Arts Teacher Charged With Sexual Assault

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Two North Texas police departments are investigating, looking for more possible victims of a local martial arts instructor charged with Sexual Assault of a Child.

Timothy Vidal, a 6th Degree Black Belt and former master instructor at Tiger Rock Martial Arts in McKinney remains in the Collin County Jail this morning. Vidal, 34, turned himself in earlier this month after police in Allen began investigating an assault involving a 16-year-old girl he instructed.

After news began circulating about the accusations against Vidal in Allen, a second girl in McKinney came forward and said Vidal had assaulted her too. The girl claims the abuse started when she was 14-years-old.

Vidal was fired as a martial arts instructor after it was learned one of his accusers was one of his students. Marv Conway, the owner of Tiger Rock Martial Arts, told CBS 11 News that 11 Vidal confessed to him.

On behalf a Tiger Rock he released a statement to the community that said, in part, “We take this situation very seriously and are committed to providing a safe environment for all members. We have a no tolerance policy and took swift and immediate action upon learning of these allegations on Monday.”

Vidal is a husband and father, but court records show his wife filed for divorce this week.

Fearing there could be more young people who fell victim to Vidal, investigators with both the McKinney and Allen police departments are encouraging other possible victims to come forward by calling 972-547-2842 or sending an email to ckennedy@mckinneytexas.org.