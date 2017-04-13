CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]

Some Cities Challenge Oncor’s Proposed Electricity Rate Increase

April 13, 2017 5:54 PM By Joel Thomas
Filed Under: energy, Fort Worth Assistant City Manager Jay Chapa, oncor

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Oncor is seeking to raise its electric rates to increase its revenue by 7½ percent. But Arlington and Fort Worth are putting the rate hike on hold for 90 days until it can review the plan the cities say would raise residential rates by up to 12 percent.

“Energy itself is a huge part of our monthly expense anyway and 12 percent? That’s a big jump,” said Fort Worth resident Hustin Odean.

According to Fort Worth, the last time Oncor raised rates was 2011.

Here is part of a statement Oncor released: “Oncor is seeking to recover investments made in the grid to serve the needs of its customers. Since our last rate case we have invested over $7.9 billion to build, upgrade and operate the system.”

The Oncor rate review filing includes a number of requests, including: a revenue requirement adjustment of $317 million, representing an overall average adjustment of 7.5 percent, and a minimum charge for residential distributed generation customers. If granted in full, it would bring Oncor’s total revenue requirement to approximately $4.5 billion.

If approved by regulators, the typical North Texas homeowner will see an increase of $.22 a day.

But what most people don’t know is North Texas cities can challenge the rate hike and some are.

“I didn’t know they could and I wonder what they’re doing about it and what they can do about it, for sure,” Odean said.

“Of course we’re trying to keep the increase as little as possible,” said Fort Worth Assistant City Manager Jay Chapa.

Fort Worth is one of the cities that will postpone the rate hike for 90 days so it can review Oncore’s proposal. It’s part of a 140 city coalition that will hire a consultant to look at what Oncor wants to charge you to turn on your lights. If it thinks the rates need to be lower it will ask the state of Texas to force Oncor bring bills down.

“We want to make sure that number that Oncore provides and that information is really to just deliver electricity,” Chapa said. “It impacts all of our citizens, all of our businesses and impacts the cities budgets.”

Once the coalition establishes a number for a rate hike it thinks is fair it can ask the state to adopt it for all of Oncor’s north Texas customers.

More from Joel Thomas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia