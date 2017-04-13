Video Captures Horse Battling Gator At Florida Park

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MICANOPY, Fla. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Visitors to a state park in Florida got a dramatic glimpse at the wild kingdom when a wild horse attacked an alligator.

Krystal Berry was one of several park goers who took video of the attack at Paynes Prairie State Park about 10 miles south of Gainesville. She told a Tampa television station that she was part of a group who spotted wild horses grazing alongside a path. She says the alligator came up beside them and stopped.

Video she posted to Facebook shows one of the horses kicking the alligator, which then flailed wildly and tried to bite. The horse then doubled back and repeatedly kicked the reptile, nearly turning it over. After the second attack the alligator retreated and the horse went back to the pack — but kept an eye on the retile.

Berry writes on Facebook that there were “no clear signs of distress” when they left the area.

