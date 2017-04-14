Allen Police Warn Residents After Child Endangerment Scare

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
ALLEN (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Allen are warning residents after a child endangerment scare.
They say an 8-year-old girl was walking home from school when she noticed an older model white pickup truck in front of her house. The child told police she could see a dirty shovel in the bed of the truck, and saw a man in the driver’s seat wearing a black sweatshirt, a black baseball cap, and sunglasses.
He had a peace sign tattoo on one arm and possibly a dragon tattoo on the other arm.
Police say the man told her to come closer but the girl ran to her neighbor’s house.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
One Comment