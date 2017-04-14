Calf Watch: April The Giraffe Heads Into Easter Weekend Still Pregnant

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]
CBS 11 NEWS @ 10: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 10:00 PM To 10:35 PM

Calf Watch: April The Giraffe Heads Into Easter Weekend Still Pregnant

April 14, 2017 9:41 PM
Filed Under: Animal Adventure Park, April the giraffe, pregnant giraffe

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM) – April was out and enjoying the sunshine for a little while on Good Friday.

According to Animal Adventure Park, her grain intake remains moderate. Light discharge continues. Otherwise, they said all is normal and well.

“The only real drastic changes we will see from here is active labor – not much more change/development can occur,” said the park on it’s Facebook page.

According to experts at National Geographic, the average gestation period for a giraffe is between 450 and 460 days or about 15 months… but doesn’t it seem longer since the world started watching the livestream video of a pregnant giraffe at a zoo in New York?

As millions watch and wait for 15-year-old April to deliver her calf, there are some things you should brace for. As you might expect, giraffes give birth standing up.

Being very tall creatures, calves fall more than five feet to the ground at birth. But the “welcome to the world” isn’t traumatizing, in fact calves generally stand within half an hour and run with their moms within 10 hours.

Jordan Patch, the owner of Animal Adventure Park, described the global attention the impending giraffe birth has garnered as “overwhelming” for him and his four-member staff, who also care for 200 other animals.

Once the newborn appears, the park has said a contest will be held to name April’s baby.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia