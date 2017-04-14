CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM
Gasoline Tanker Crash Closes LBJ Freeway

April 14, 2017 4:17 AM
Filed Under: crash, freeway closed, gasoline tanker, LBJ Freeway, txdot

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An accident involving an overturned gasoline tanker truck and six other vehicles shut down the westbound lanes of LBJ Freeway in Dallas overnight.

The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. near Abrams Road.

Dallas Fire-Rescue sent out special equipment for people pinned and also sent a hazardous materials team for a fuel spill.

A mom and her two kids were among those involved. She said her vehicle was rear-ended.

No word when the freeway might reopen.

TxDOT tells us the tanker company sent in an empty truck, and a crew will offload the 7,000 gallons of gasoline before the overturned truck can be turned upright and towed away.

