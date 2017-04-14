Gasoline Tanker Crash Closes LBJ Freeway

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An accident involving an overturned gasoline tanker truck and six other vehicles shut down the westbound lanes of LBJ Freeway in Dallas overnight.
The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. near Abrams Road.
Dallas Fire-Rescue sent out special equipment for people pinned and also sent a hazardous materials team for a fuel spill.
A mom and her two kids were among those involved. She said her vehicle was rear-ended.
No word when the freeway might reopen.
TxDOT tells us the tanker company sent in an empty truck, and a crew will offload the 7,000 gallons of gasoline before the overturned truck can be turned upright and towed away.