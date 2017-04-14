Man Killed In Motorcycle Crash In Frisco

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) – A man from Little Elm was killed early Friday morning in a motorcycle crash in Frisco.
Frisco Police said it happened shortly after 5:00 a.m. on Eldorado Parkway.
Investigators said the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Eldorado Pkwy east of Teel Parkway when Jeffrey Albert, 48, was involved in a crash with two other vehicles.
Police said Albert was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
No one else was hurt.
A cause of the crash has not yet been determined and no charges have been filed.
Anyone with additional information can contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010.