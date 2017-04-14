Young Son Finds Mother Shot To Death In Arlington Home

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman found by her 8-year-old son shot to death may have been several months pregnant according to sources.
The woman, who has yet to be identified, was found dead in the 2200 block of Ridge Run Road at the Heather Glen Townhomes around 10:30 a.m. Friday.
A neighbor called police after the child had come to the neighbor’s home to report his mother was not responsive.
Officers arrived on scene and located a woman in her mid-20’s deceased with an apparent gunshot wound.
The young child was unharmed.
“It’s a very tragic situation,” said Arlington Police Lt. Chris Cook. “I don’t think that the child really understands the gravity of the situation, that their mother is deceased at this point. So we’ll be working with counselors and victim advocates to ensure that the child gets the proper care that they need.”
There isn’t any sign of a forced entry so police believe it’s possible the victim knew the killer.
“A detective will be interviewing family members and friends,” said Lt. Cook. “We already have some of those interviews taking place at our headquarters. And we’re going to retrace the victims steps really for the last 24 hours. Where she was at. Who she’s been with.”