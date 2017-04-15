13-Year-Old Boy Scout Honored For Earning Every Merit Badge

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FLOWER MOUND (CBSDFW.COM) – At only 13 years old, one Boy Scout accomplished his goal of earning every merit badge and achieving the Eagle Scout title at a young age.

Quinn Twitchell achieved what usually takes scouts several years to obtain when he earned every merit badge and was named an Eagle Scout.

“They don’t believe me… I’m too young,” Quinn said.

Earning every merit badge requires hours of dedicated work and many camping trips.

“Each merit badge requires about four hours of time,” said Quinn’s dad Kip Twitchell. “You’re looking at 138 times four hours.”

Quinn earned the Eagle Scout title after he finished his final project of making seat belt pillows for people battling cancer.

“I’ve had some people that have had cancer. And the seatbelt bugged them. And I thought I could make something that could improve that,” Quinn said.

According to Quinn, earning every merit badge has helped him evolve into a leader.

“It’s taught me the leadership roles and the many other things I can do for other people,” Quinn said.