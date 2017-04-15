CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]

13-Year-Old Boy Scout Honored For Earning Every Merit Badge

April 15, 2017 6:23 PM
Filed Under: Boy Scouts of America, Eagle Scout, Flower Mound, Merit Badge, Quinn Twitchell

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FLOWER MOUND (CBSDFW.COM) – At only 13 years old, one Boy Scout accomplished his goal of earning every merit badge and achieving the Eagle Scout title at a young age.

Quinn Twitchell achieved what usually takes scouts several years to obtain when he earned every merit badge and was named an Eagle Scout.

“They don’t believe me… I’m too young,” Quinn said.

Earning every merit badge requires hours of dedicated work and many camping trips.

“Each merit badge requires about four hours of time,” said Quinn’s dad Kip Twitchell. “You’re looking at 138 times four hours.”

Quinn earned the Eagle Scout title after he finished his final project of making seat belt pillows for people battling cancer.

“I’ve had some people that have had cancer. And the seatbelt bugged them. And I thought I could make something that could improve that,” Quinn said.

According to Quinn, earning every merit badge has helped him evolve into a leader.

“It’s taught me the leadership roles and the many other things I can do for other people,” Quinn said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia