Plano Police Looking For Murder Victim’s Son As Suspect

PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – Plano police need help finding the man they say killed his father in their own home.

Police are releasing few details about this murder investigation, but they do hope the public can help find 28-year-old Kenneth Midgley II safely.

Crime scene investigators spent their second day Sunday collecting evidence as detectives went in and out of 50-year-old Kenneth Midgley’s garage.

Neighbors and people walking by looked on in shock at crime scene tape surrounding the home in Plano’s Preston Bend subdivision.

A spokesperson for Plano police said this began Saturday afternoon when a family member asked for an officer to do a welfare check at the home when they couldn’t get in touch with the victim.

His son Kenneth Midgley II also lived at the home where investigators say other family members had left to go out of town.

Officers found the victim alone at the home.

Police aren’t saying how Midgley was killed, but investigators said the body was found in the garage.

Police named the son as the suspect after the investigation led to a murder warrant. The priority now is finding him.

He is believed to be driving a four-door, charcoal-colored, 2009 GMC Sierra pickup truck. The suspect’s truck has a Texas license plate with the number, BVL 5331.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the vehicle is asked to call 911.