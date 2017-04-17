Lewisville Discussing Grant Money In Webinars

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
LEWISVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Lewisville wants to hear your thoughts on how it should spend grant money, and will be holding three online forums to discuss ideas with residents. The topics include neighborhoods, affordable housing and public health services.
The links to register for each forum are listed below. After registering, users will receive an email with more details about how to join that specific webinar.
Thriving Neighborhoods: Monday, April 17 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Health Services & Special Needs: Monday, April 17 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Affordable Housing: Tuesday, April 18 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.