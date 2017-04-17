Search For Man Suspected Of Killing His Father In Plano

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – Two days after a Plano father was found murdered at his home police are still searching for the suspect in the crime — his son.

Police found Kenneth Midgley Senior dead inside his garage over the weekend and now police say his son, Kenneth Midgley Junior, is on the run.

Police have been investigating the elder Midgley’s murder since Saturday when a call from a worried family member led to a gruesome discovery on Nocona Drive, just west of Ohio Drive.

As word spread about the murder of Midgley Sr. more and more people are posting about him on Facebook. Many describe the 50-year-old as a friendly Boy Scout leader who was a positive influence to many young men.

Police won’t say how Midgley Sr. died but a murder warrant was issued for his 28-year-old son. Investigators say the son was a student at the University of Southern California some years ago, but was currently living with his father.

Kenneth Midgley Jr. may be driving a four-door, charcoal-colored 2009 GMC Sierra pickup, with the Texas license plate BVL-5331

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Kenneth Midgley Jr. or has information on the murder of his father is asked to call 911.