Warrant Issued For Arrest Of Plano Daycare Worker

April 17, 2017 6:39 PM By Dan Haggerty
Filed Under: Arrest warrant, Children’s Courtyard, Daycare Worker, Jazmine Torres, Plano Police, Surveillance Video

PLANO (CBS11) – Plano Police issued an arrest warrant for daycare worker Jazmine Torres after video showed her pushing a toddler to the ground and tossing kids to the floor at Children’s Courtyard daycare.

A parent posted video of the incident on Facebook after watching it unfold on the daycare’s live video feed.

Torres is seen pushing a young boy to the ground, then picking him up and tossing him to a mat for nap time.

Childrens’s Courtyard fired Torres and another employee following the incident.

A spokesperson sent CBS 11 statement that said, in part, “Upon being made aware of the situation, we immediately notified the authorities and partnered with the state as well as conducted our own investigation. Those involved are no longer with us.”

According to the state, the daycare had 28 violations over the past two years, eight of which are considered serious enough to harm a child.

A judge set Torres’ bond at $10,000.

Police intended to interview the other woman in the video, who can be seen pulling a child by the leg.

There’s no word if more charges will be filed.

