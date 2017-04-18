CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]

Investigators Say Big Rig Failed To Stop, Causing Fatal Crash

April 18, 2017 9:53 PM By Jeff Paul

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ROCKWALL (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead, two others are injured after Texas Department of Safety troopers said the driver of an 18-wheeler failed to stop, creating a chain-reaction wreck.

The crash caused a shutdown in both directions of I-30 near the town of Fate on Tuesday.

Investigators said witnesses told them the driver of the semi-truck did not slow down with traffic and rammed into the back of a car.

Piece of shredded metal remained scattered over the highway as police tried to determined what happened.

“It’s a matter of being in the wrong place at the wrong time,” said Pete Schulte, a former police officer now defense attorney. “I mean these accidents happen nationwide every day.”

Schulte said he unfortunately investigated several crashed involving big-rigs during his time as an officer.

“They’re going to look at brakes. They’re going to look at, was the rig too heavy? Was he fatigued? Was he looking at something in the cab? Was he under the influence of drugs of narcotics or alcohol?” said Schulte.

Schulte said the law is increasingly harder on commercial truck drivers.

“It’s a privilege for them to be able to make a living driving over the interstate every day or every week and they have to follow the law,” said Schulte. “When they don’t follow the law, it actually comes back and hits them harder.”

According to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, the trucking company believed to be involved experienced seven violations since October of 2016.

Three of the violations were for speeding, another three were for lane restrictions and one was for following too close.

The FMCSA data also shows a wreck involving one of the company’s drivers February of 2017 in Louisiana.

“If they rack up enough violations, they’ll shut them down,” said Schulte.

But ultimately, Schulte said it is up to the driver and the trucking company to make sure they are operating safely.

“There are safeguards, but sometimes something like this has to happen for those safeguards to be checked,” said Schulte.

A dispatcher for the trucking company believed to be involved in Tuesday night’s fatal wreck said they were aware of the wreck but did not reveal any other information, including the condition of its driver.

More from Jeff Paul
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia