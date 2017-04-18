Dallas & Fort Worth To Host NCAA Basketball Tournament Over Next Few Years

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – The NCAA announced the dates and locations for the upcoming men and women’s basketball tournaments and the metroplex is well represented.

It was revealed Tuesday that Dallas will host first and second round games of the men’s tournament at the American Airlines Center in 2021.

The women’s tournament, which was just in Dallas for the Final Four, will be held at SMU’s Moody Coliseum in 2020.

Fort Worth’s newly announced Dickies Arena will host first and second round men’s tournament action in 2022.

TCU will be host university for those particular games and they couldn’t be more thrilled for the school and the city of Fort Worth.

“This is another testament to the fantastic partnership that TCU has with the City of Fort Worth,” said Chris Del Conte, TCU Director of Intercollegiate Athletics. “Now with the new Dickies Arena coming to fruition, Fort Worth is an incredibly attractive host site for many NCAA Championships, which will certainly benefit TCU student-athletes, coaches and fans.”

It was announced Tuesday that Fort Worth will also host the Women’s Gymnastic Championships for four years, beginning in 2019. The event will be held at the Fort Worth Convention Center for the first year and will move to Dickies Arena in 2020 for the remaining years.

Dallas is already scheduled to host men’s first and second round games in 2018 at the American Airlines Center.