Family Killed In Florida Plane Crash Has North Texas Ties

April 18, 2017 5:49 AM By Kristin Weisell
DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – A family tragically killed in a Florida plane crash over the weekend has ties to North Texas.

Laura Enders, her husband Nate and their two young sons Jadyn and Eli lost their lives when the plane crashed at Florida’s Williston Municipal Airport on Saturday April 16th, but the wreckage went unnoticed for almost a full day.

Laura was a native of Fort Worth. The Enders family had recently moved from North Texas to Georgia for Nate’s job as an air traffic controller.

The family had their own vintage Cessna, registered in Texas, and were flying in it to a barbeque on Saturday when they crashed.

Investigators say it was another jet pilot leaving Williston Airport Sunday afternoon who first noticed the wreckage.

The Enders family has one surviving son who wasn’t on board.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for funeral expenses and for a scholarship for that remaining son.

