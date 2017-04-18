Fresno Shooting Suspect Says He Hates White People

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FRESNO, Calif. (CBSDFW/AP) — Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer says three people have been killed in a shooting in the downtown central California city.
Dyer says Kori Ali Muhammad, 39, told police he hates white people and shouted “God is great” in Arabic before the killings.
All three victims in Tuesday’s killings were white. The police chief says they were shot minutes apart in close proximity in areas around downtown.
Muhammad was arrested shortly afterward. He was already wanted for a separate killing from last week, in which a Motel 6 security guard in Fresno was gunned down.
Dyer says police have called the FBI to assist in the investigation. He says the suspect made other statements to police but did not disclose what they were.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)