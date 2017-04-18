CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
Kevin Spacey To Host 71st Annual Tony Awards On CBS

April 18, 2017 1:30 PM
Filed Under: Entertainment, Kevin Spacey, Only CBS, Tony Awards

Kevin Spacey was announced earlier today by CBS as the host of the 71st annual Tony Awards, which will air on June 11th at 8:00 PM (live ET/delayed PT) from the stage of Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Spacey, a former Tony Award winner himself, was announced to great enthusiasm from many in the theatre community.

“We are thrilled to have Kevin, who has mastered the Broadway stage, the big and small screens and the West End, host this year’s Tony Awards! His spirit and passion for live theatre makes him the perfect host, and we can’t wait to see the energy he brings to Radio City on Tony night!” said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League, and Heather Hitchens, President of the American Theatre Wing.

Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner, executive producers of the Tony Awards, are also high on Spacey as this year’s host.

“We’re excited to be working with a witty and charming host who is not only a Tony-winning actor and fan of live theatre, he’s also a president who is a true champion of the arts,” said Weiss and Kirshner.

Check your local listings for more information and be sure to tune in to the 71st annual Tony Awards, June 11th, only on CBS.

