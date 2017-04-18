MLB Receives Overall C+ In Racial, Gender Hiring Practices

BREAKING NEWS: Facebook Killer Steve Stephens Kills Self After Pennsylvania Police Pursuit

April 18, 2017 12:13 PM
Filed Under: ethics, Ethics Study, gender, Gender Hiring, Jackie Robinson, major league baseball, minority and female candidate, MLB, Racial Hiring

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – As Major League Baseball celebrates the 70th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier, a diversity report finds that the league could do a better job of identifying and hiring minority and female candidates for top decision-making levels.

The annual report card released Tuesday by The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport at the University of Central Florida shows a drop-off from a year ago on MLB’s racial and gender hiring practices. Major League Baseball received a B in racial hiring, a C for gender hiring and an overall grade of C+.

The league scored an 82 in racial hiring, down from 90.5 last year, and went from a 74.3 in gender hiring to 70 this year. Overall, MLB scored 76, which is down from last year’s 82.4.

