At Least One Dead As Major Wreck Shuts Down I-30

ROCKWALL, TX (CBSDFW.COM) — Traffic was stopped at the Fate exit on Interstate 30 in the city of Rockwall due to a major accident that claimed the life of at least one person.
Texas Department of Public Safety Officials say two semi-trucks and three cars were involved in the wreck.
Kyle Bradford with DPS confirmed that at least one person died in the wreck. He said — according to a witness — traffic was slowing and one semi didn’t slow in time and slammed into another vehicle causing a chain reaction. He said the person who died was in one of the passenger vehicles.
Traffic was being routed off the highway at FM 3549 according to reports.
A Texas Department of Transportation camera on the west side of Lake Ray Hubbard shows traffic backup across the Lake Ray Hubbard Bridge.
Chopper 11 is heading to the scene now.