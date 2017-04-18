Plano Daycare Worker In Custody, Facing Charges

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – Former daycare worker Jazmine Torres has turned herself into police after video surfaced showing her pushing and shoving children to the ground in her care.

A parent posted video of the incident on Facebook this week after watching it unfold on the daycare’s live video feed.

Torres is seen pushing a child to the ground, then picking him up and tossing him to a mat for nap time.

Children’s Courtyard fired Torres and another employee following the incident.

A spokesperson sent CBS 11 statement that said, in part, “Upon being made aware of the situation, we immediately notified the authorities and partnered with the state as well as conducted our own investigation. Those involved are no longer with us.”

Children’s Courtyard, which is located on Parkwood Boulevard, has had28 violations during the past two years. Since 2015, there have been eight “high risk” violations, according to a Texas Department of Family and Protective Services report.

Torres faces a charge of felony child endangerment.

Her bond is set at $10,000.