Possible High School Connection To Arlington Tire Slashings

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]
CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Possible High School Connection To Arlington Tire Slashings

April 18, 2017 5:31 PM By Jason Allen

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Arlington believe car tires slashed in front of more than a dozen homes could be connected to a local high school.

The department released video of some of the crimes Tuesday, as detectives try to identify the suspects.

The video, captured in the 1100 block of Deer Valley Ln in South Arlington, shows what appears to be an older model Honda SUV stop in the middle of the road. A male jumps from the back seat, runs to a car in a driveway, and sticks something in both of the rear tires.

The same crime was reported at 14 addresses, along two different blocks April 2. More than one car was hit in some locations. The crimes happened on a morning where heavy thunderstorms were hitting North Texas.

Not every home was targeted. Police said the common thread appears to be that several of the addresses are home to teenagers who go to school at nearby Summit High School.

Mansfield ISD was aware of the crimes, but a representative would only say it was an Arlington Police investigation.

A couple miles to the north, Ian Mudgett said a neighbor woke him up the same morning, to alert him to paving stones thrown threw his car windows.

“They know exactly what they’re doing,” he said. “And what their next destination in mind is.”

Mudgett, however, said he has no connection to the school, and didn’t know why he would have been targeted.

Police said there were other reports of car damage that night, but they couldn’t necessarily connect all of them to the tire slashings.

More from Jason Allen
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia