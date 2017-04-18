Possible High School Connection To Arlington Tire Slashings

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Arlington believe car tires slashed in front of more than a dozen homes could be connected to a local high school.

The department released video of some of the crimes Tuesday, as detectives try to identify the suspects.

The video, captured in the 1100 block of Deer Valley Ln in South Arlington, shows what appears to be an older model Honda SUV stop in the middle of the road. A male jumps from the back seat, runs to a car in a driveway, and sticks something in both of the rear tires.

The same crime was reported at 14 addresses, along two different blocks April 2. More than one car was hit in some locations. The crimes happened on a morning where heavy thunderstorms were hitting North Texas.

Not every home was targeted. Police said the common thread appears to be that several of the addresses are home to teenagers who go to school at nearby Summit High School.

Mansfield ISD was aware of the crimes, but a representative would only say it was an Arlington Police investigation.

A couple miles to the north, Ian Mudgett said a neighbor woke him up the same morning, to alert him to paving stones thrown threw his car windows.

“They know exactly what they’re doing,” he said. “And what their next destination in mind is.”

Mudgett, however, said he has no connection to the school, and didn’t know why he would have been targeted.

Police said there were other reports of car damage that night, but they couldn’t necessarily connect all of them to the tire slashings.