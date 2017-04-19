AP Source: Jeter, Bush Join Forces In Bid To Buy Marlins

CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

April 19, 2017 4:40 PM
MIAMI (AP) – A person familiar with the situation says former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush have joined forces in their attempt to buy the Miami Marlins.

The person confirmed the partnership to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because Jeter and Bush have not commented. They initially had competing interests in pursuit of the team.

Jeter, who retired in 2014 after 20 seasons with the Yankees, has long talked about owning a team. Bush’s brother, former President George W. Bush, was an owner of the Texas Rangers from 1989 to 1998.

Spokesmen for Jeter and Bush didn’t respond to requests for comment. Last week, Marlins president David Samson said talks with multiple parties interested in buying the team were in the “fourth inning.”

