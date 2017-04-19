A’s Clobber Rangers 9-1, Texas Drops To 5-10 On The Season

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

OAKLAND (105.3 The Fan) – Martin Perez just didn’t have it today. The left-hander gave up four runs in the first inning and was only able to pitch three and two-thirds innings before being lifted.

The lone Rangers run came on a 437-foot bomb by Joey Gallo in the top of the 5th, his third home run of the season, to bring Texas within three runs.

Mike Hauschild was brought into the game to keep it close but he allowed a 2-run home run to Rangers killer Khris Davis in the 5th. Bench coach Steve Buchele, who took over after manager Jeff Banister was thrown out early in the game, elected to leave Hauschild in the ballgame to save a tired bullpen. The rule-5 pick went on to allow two more home runs to finish the rough outing.

Reliever Jose LeClerc entered in the 8th inning and pitched a scoreless frame.

The loss drops Texas to 5-10 on the year. The club is at the bottom of the AL West by a game and sits 4.5 games back of the Houston Astros.

The Rangers will return to Arlington for a 10-game homestand starting Thursday night against the Kansas City Royals.