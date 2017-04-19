Arlington City Council Candidate Accused Of Harassing State Rep’s Wife

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A candidate for Arlington city council is accused of sending obscene and threatening messages to a state representative’s wife.
Matthew Powers, who is a candidate for District 5, was arrested after police say he sent threatening and offensive messages to Rep. Tony Tinderholt’s wife Bethany through Twitter.
According to police, the harassment started in February 2016 and included solicitations for sexual favors and threats to her children.
Police made the arrest after they concluded the Twitter handle that sent the messages belonged to Powers.
Powers posted a $2,500 bail according to police.