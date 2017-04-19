CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]

Blue-Haired Man Arrested After Peeing On Cruiser, Punching Cop

April 19, 2017 9:47 PM By Jeff Paul
Filed Under: Annie Potasznik, Crime, dallas police, Deep Ellum, lunch, rude, urine

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are investigating an attack on one of their own that happened in Downtown Dallas on Saturday afternoon as two officers tried to eat lunch.

Security camera footage appears to show a man get up from his table at Zenna Restaurant and walk outside. Once on the street, investigators said the suspect is seen urinating on the police car; then furiously punching the window and shattering the glass.

When the officers were informed of what was happening, the video shows them confronting the man as he walked back inside Zenna. After a few words, it appears that the suspect punches one of the officers in the face.

“That was crazy. I’ve never seen anything like that before,” said manager Johnny Ly. “I feel bad for them. They were probably here on their break time having lunch before they have to go back out to their beat for another 12 hours and this is what they have to deal with.”

After a brief struggle, the two officers were able to wrap up and restrain the man later identified as William Holmes, 27.

“If he’s going to punch a cop in the face, what’s he going to do in Joe Citizen?” questioned Mike Mata with the Dallas Police Association.

Mata, who is also a DPD patrol supervisor, said the video is an example of the unpredictable dangers officers now face every day on the job.

“Some individuals think it’s a war on cops and they’re going to play it out in the streets,” said Mata.

The displays of aggression toward officers and authority only limit the amount of people willing to wear the badge, according to Mata.

“Nobody signs a piece of paper when they become an officer that says, ‘I’m going to take a beating every day,’ ” said Mata.

He said it is why officers often seem so guarded to the public, they are always accessing their surroundings.

Ly said he hopes the two officers involved and others always feel welcome.

“Nobody would do what they do, putting their life in danger like that to make it safe for us,” said Ly.

The suspect is facing felony assault on an officer and criminal mischief.

More from Jeff Paul
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia