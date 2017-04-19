CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
Dallas Leaders To Hear About 911 Center Improvements

By Vanessa Brown | CBSDFW.COM April 19, 2017 6:13 AM
Filed Under: 9/11, Dallas, Dallas City Council, T-Mobile

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas City Council on Wednesday will learn what officials have been doing to fix the city’s troubled 911 call center. They will be briefed on the center’s most recent performance and the steps that are still being taken to improve its efficiency.

The current goal is to answer 90 percent of all Dallas emergency calls within just 10 seconds. The call center has fallen short of that goal several times in recent months. According to data through March 31, the average wait time this fiscal year has been 22 seconds. It was at 44 seconds in February, and peaked last month with an average of 57 seconds per call.

Two families said that the delays contributed to the deaths of their loved ones.

According to the presentation being given on Wednesday, the city has been averaging just 9 seconds over the last 30 days.

Officials still blame the call center’s system spikes on T-Mobile. The company determined that abandoned calls were not made by the identified caller. T-Mobile has since updated its network, and AT&T has increased the city’s capacity and connections to shorten call time.

No abnormal call spikes have been detected since these changes were made.

But the city continues to work on improving the 911 call center’s performance through increased staffing. There was a job fair recently to recruit more call takers. The city also streamlined its hiring procedures, shortening the background check process and the time to reapply.

Employee numbers had been steadily declining since October, but there are now hundreds of new applicants.

Plus, the city is upgrading the center to digital technology. The first phase of those improvements should be complete this fall.

