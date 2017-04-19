DISD Unveils Completed Renovations At Cabell Elementary

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – There’s a new look and new teaching model at William L. Cabell Elementary School in Dallas.

Today the Dallas Independent School District unveiled the completed renovations inside the school. In all, 31 classrooms were redesigned with upgrades to technology. Principal Fabian Hypolite says the new space emphasizes student collaboration.

A tour of the newly renovated wings of the school boasts new outdoor spaces and a new library. The school has also transitioned to a more “personalized learning” campus – something that puts an emphasis on flexibility and flow-driven learning.

Father John Tartleton said he’s already seen a difference in how his son is responding. “It’s been fun to watch his grade change too. He had some difficulties with some reading and some things like that, and then through all of this there was this spur on that came out in him and I think it was through the personalized learning.”

Renovations at Cabell Elementary were funded as part of a multi-million dollar bridge plan approved by the board of trustees during the 2015-2016 school year.

While construction at the school was completed in the three months over the summer, today was the first time the new and improved school was open to the public.