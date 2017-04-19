Exxon Mobil Plans $10 Billion Plant Near Texas Coast

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
PORTLAND (AP) – Exxon Mobil Corp. and a Saudi partner will build a nearly $10 billion petrochemical plant just north of Corpus Christi as part of a venture receiving nearly $2 billion in tax breaks from state and local governments.
Exxon and Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corp. will build the world’s largest ethane steam cracker plant on 1,300 acres (526 hectares) in Portland, with an opening scheduled for 2024.
The plant will produce components used in the manufacture of polyester, anti-freeze, plastic bottles and other items.
The Gregory-Portland school district board last month voted to approve $1.2 billion in tax incentives for the project, and San Patricio County commissioners have OK’d a $210 million package. Gov. Greg Abbott, meanwhile, said in a statement Wednesday that more than $6 million was offered in state tax breaks.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)