Plano Police Begin Search For Missing Woman

PLANO (1080 KRLD) – Police in Plano are asking for public assistance in locating a woman who was reported missing on Tuesday.

According to police, 36-year-old Megan Leigh Getrum was reported missing after a friend said she had not been heard from since the weekend.

Police searched the immediate area of West Parker Road, but did not find her. Officials say that, “no signs of foul play were discovered.”

Getrum is described as a white female, (5′ 7″ 155 lbs) with light brown hair, green eyes and wears glasses.

If you have information as to the whereabouts of Ms. Getrum, officials ask that you call the Plano Police Department at 972-424-5678.