CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Plano Police: Body Of Missing Woman Found In Dallas

April 19, 2017 4:43 PM
Filed Under: Body Found, Dallas, Megan Getrum, Plano Police

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – Plano police confirmed they have found the body of a 36-year-old woman in Dallas after she was reported missing Tuesday.

Megan Leigh Getrum was reported missing after a friend said she had not been heard from since the weekend.

According to police, the Getrum’s body was found over the weekend in Dallas. Plano police received information on the body and identification Wednesday afternoon.

Police have not released the location of where the body was found.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia