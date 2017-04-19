Plano Police: Body Of Missing Woman Found In Dallas

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – Plano police confirmed they have found the body of a 36-year-old woman in Dallas after she was reported missing Tuesday.
Megan Leigh Getrum was reported missing after a friend said she had not been heard from since the weekend.
According to police, the Getrum’s body was found over the weekend in Dallas. Plano police received information on the body and identification Wednesday afternoon.
Police have not released the location of where the body was found.
This is a developing story and will be updated.