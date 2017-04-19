Source: 13-Year-Old Arrested After Violent Beating At Dallas School Goes Viral

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Sources tell CBS 11 a 13-year-old boy has been arrested after video surfaced of a violent beating in a bathroom stall at T.W. Browne Middle School in Dallas.

A contact for the family says they are still “very upset” but “thankful” that police have moved quickly on a case that has left many parents horrified at the violence.

“It makes you think, where are we at in the world today?” Marlene Martinez asks, shaking her head while admitting that the bathroom beating is hard to watch.

And yet, Martinez also concedes that fights at school are nothing new. What has changed, some say, are the ever-present cell phones and the social media pull that can make attention more powerful than decency.

“I had a few kids threaten my son, 16- and 17-year-olds, on Instagram,” Martinez says, “said they were going to come up to the school and break his neck. These are 16-year-olds, and my son is only 12. So it can be frustrating.”

Martinez no longer lives in Dallas but says her step-children attended Browne. “I haven’t heard anything bad about Browne. When they went there, nothing out of the norm, I heard it was a really good school.”

Browne parent Rosa Rueda says her child has been bullied at the school, and the video only heightens her concern.

“Very frustrated, very frustrated, very upset when I saw that video,” Rueda says, who added that she worries that it could have been her son attacked in a bathroom stall. “I have a son that should be attending this school next year and I’m seriously thinking about finding a different school because I don’t think 6th graders belong here with that type of stuff going on.”

DISD officials today in a statement told CBS 11 that they were aware of the video and are “taking the matter seriously” but declined to provide additional details, saying “any disciplinary action taken cannot be released because the students involved are minors.”

Meanwhile, some parents say they are doing what they can to keep their children safe by teaching them to avoid trouble – and those looking to record it.

“Pray about it, teach your kids the best thing you can,” Martinez says, “don’t egg it on. Don’t start it. Walk away.”