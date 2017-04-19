CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]

Source: 13-Year-Old Arrested After Violent Beating At Dallas School Goes Viral

April 19, 2017 7:00 PM By Robbie Owens
Filed Under: Dallas, social media, T.W. Browne Middle School, Violent Beating, Viral Video

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Sources tell CBS 11 a 13-year-old boy has been arrested after video surfaced of a violent beating in a bathroom stall at T.W. Browne Middle School in Dallas.

A contact for the family says they are still “very upset” but “thankful” that police have moved quickly on a case that has left many parents horrified at the violence.

“It makes you think, where are we at in the world today?” Marlene Martinez asks, shaking her head while admitting that the bathroom beating is hard to watch.

And yet, Martinez also concedes that fights at school are nothing new. What has changed, some say, are the ever-present cell phones and the social media pull that can make attention more powerful than decency.

“I had a few kids threaten my son, 16- and 17-year-olds, on Instagram,” Martinez says, “said they were going to come up to the school and break his neck. These are 16-year-olds, and my son is only 12. So it can be frustrating.”

Martinez no longer lives in Dallas but says her step-children attended Browne. “I haven’t heard anything bad about Browne. When they went there, nothing out of the norm, I heard it was a really good school.”

Browne parent Rosa Rueda says her child has been bullied at the school, and the video only heightens her concern.

“Very frustrated, very frustrated, very upset when I saw that video,” Rueda says, who added that she worries that it could have been her son attacked in a bathroom stall. “I have a son that should be attending this school next year and I’m seriously thinking about finding a different school because I don’t think 6th graders belong here with that type of stuff going on.”

DISD officials today in a statement told CBS 11 that they were aware of the video and are “taking the matter seriously” but declined to provide additional details, saying “any disciplinary action taken cannot be released because the students involved are minors.”

Meanwhile, some parents say they are doing what they can to keep their children safe by teaching them to avoid trouble – and those looking to record it.

“Pray about it, teach your kids the best thing you can,” Martinez says, “don’t egg it on. Don’t start it. Walk away.”

More from Robbie Owens
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia