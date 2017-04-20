Cowboys Release 2017 Schedule, Open At Home Against The Giants

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – The Dallas Cowboys already knew who their opponents were for the 2017 season, but now they know exactly when they’ll be playing them.
For the third straight season, Dallas will open at home on Sunday night football against the New York Giants on September 10.
Along with the regular slate of divisional opponents, Dallas will take on the L.A. Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Atlanta Falcons & Green Bay Packers in the NFC. On the AFC slate, Dallas will go up against the Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, Kansas City Chiefs and L.A. Chargers.
NFL Kickoff 2017 Weekend will begin on Thursday, Sept. 7 with the New England Patriots hosting the Kansas City Chiefs, and the regular season will conclude on Sunday, December 31.
Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota will be played on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2017.
Full Schedule:
Week 1: Sunday, September 10: Giants @ Cowboys
Week 2: Sunday, September 17: Cowboys @ Broncos
Week 3: Monday, September 25: Cowboys @Cardinals
Week 4: Sunday, October 1: Rams @ Cowboys
Week 5: Sunday, October 8: Packers @ Cowboys
Week 6: Sunday, October: 15: BYE WEEK
Week 7: Sunday, October 22: Cowboys @ 49ers
Week 8: Sunday, October 29: Cowboys @ Redskins
Week 9: Sunday, November 5: Chiefs @ Cowboys
Week 10: Sunday, November 12: Cowboys @ Falcons
Week 11: Sunday, November 19: Eagles @ Cowboys
Weeks 12: Thursday, November 23: Chargers @ Cowboys
Week 13: Thursday, November 30: Redskins @ Cowboys
Week 14: Sunday, December 10: Cowboys @ Giants
Week 15: Sunday, December 17: Cowboys @ Raiders
Week 16: Sunday, December 24: Seahawks @ Cowboys
Week: 17: Sunday, December 31: Cowboys @ Eagles