Cowboys Release 2017 Schedule, Open At Home Against The Giants
Cowboys Release 2017 Schedule, Open At Home Against The Giants

April 20, 2017 6:59 PM
Filed Under: Dallas Cowboys, Dallas Cowboys Schedule, NFL, NFL Schedule

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – The Dallas Cowboys already knew who their opponents were for the 2017 season, but now they know exactly when they’ll be playing them.

For the third straight season, Dallas will open at home on Sunday night football against the New York Giants on September 10.

Along with the regular slate of divisional opponents, Dallas will take on the L.A. Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Atlanta Falcons & Green Bay Packers in the NFC. On the AFC slate, Dallas will go up against the Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, Kansas City Chiefs and L.A. Chargers.

NFL Kickoff 2017 Weekend will begin on Thursday, Sept. 7 with the New England Patriots hosting the Kansas City Chiefs, and the regular season will conclude on Sunday, December 31.

Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota will be played on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2017.

Every game can be heard locally on the official Dallas Cowboys radio station, 105.3 The Fan.

Full Schedule:

Week 1: Sunday, September 10: Giants @ Cowboys

Week 2: Sunday, September 17: Cowboys @ Broncos

Week 3: Monday, September 25: Cowboys @Cardinals

Week 4: Sunday, October 1: Rams @ Cowboys

Week 5: Sunday, October 8: Packers @ Cowboys

Week 6: Sunday, October: 15: BYE WEEK

Week 7: Sunday, October 22: Cowboys @ 49ers

Week 8: Sunday, October 29: Cowboys @ Redskins

Week 9: Sunday, November 5: Chiefs @ Cowboys

Week 10: Sunday, November 12: Cowboys @ Falcons

Week 11: Sunday, November 19: Eagles @ Cowboys

Weeks 12: Thursday, November 23: Chargers @ Cowboys

Week 13: Thursday, November 30: Redskins @ Cowboys

Week 14: Sunday, December 10: Cowboys @ Giants

Week 15: Sunday, December 17: Cowboys @ Raiders

Week 16: Sunday, December 24: Seahawks @ Cowboys

Week: 17: Sunday, December 31: Cowboys @ Eagles

