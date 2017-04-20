Earth Day 2017

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
Earth Day is Saturday, April 22.
Earth Day Texas at Fair Park in Dallas is the world’s largest eco-conference and exhibition. Running April 21-23, Earth Day Texas brings together environmental organizations, businesses, academic institutions, government agencies, speakers, interactive programming, and subject matter experts along with live music and sustainable beer and food pavilions. Plus, it’s free!
EARTHxFilm is Dallas’ first film festival to showcase films and emerging media that explore conservation, climate change and the environment, while honoring the heroes working to protect our planet. Screenings are held at Fair Park, April 20-23.