No Change In George H.W. Bush’s Condition; Remains In Hospital

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Former President George H.W. Bush will remain at Houston Methodist Hospital Thursday evening after he was diagnosed with a mild case of pneumonia, according to a family spokesman.
Bush was admitted to the hospital Friday, April 14 for observation due to a persistent cough that prevented him from getting proper rest.
According to a statement Wednesday, the former president was in high spirits and remained in the hospital until he could regain his strength.
Bush and his wife Barbara were previously admitted to the hospital in January due to pneumonia.