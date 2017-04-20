The Foote Files: Weekly One Hit Wonder From Chumbawamba

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

(CBSDFW.COM) – This week’s one hit wonder (defined as having only one hit on the American Billboard Top 40) comes from a group formed in 1984 in Leeds, England.

Chumbawamba was an octet at the time this song hit the charts and was formed originally by Dunstan Bruce, Alice Nutter, and Lou Watts. The band was known as an “anarchist pop” or “post-punk rock” group based on their sound and in addition they didn’t like the British conservatives in the UK government. They even recorded an album in 1989 called “English Rebel Songs 1391-1914,” a compilation of anti-poll tax protest songs. Their songs primarily contained lyrics that were anti-government and anti-business. But in the fall of 1997, after signing with record company EMI, they became a world- wide success with the song, “Tubthumping.”

The lyrics start like this:

I get knocked down, but I get up again

You are never gonna keep me down

I get knocked down, but I get up again

You are never gonna keep me down

I get knocked down, but I get up again

You are never gonna keep me down

I get knocked down, but I get up again

You are never gonna keep me down

He drinks a Whiskey drink, he drinks a Vodka drink

He drinks a Lager drink, he drinks a Cider drink

He sings the songs that remind him of the good times

He sings the songs that remind him of the best times

(Oh Danny Boy, Danny Boy, Danny Boy)

I get knocked down, but I get up again

You are never gonna keep me down

I get knocked down, but I get up again

You are never gonna keep me down

I get knocked down, but I get up again

You are never gonna keep me down

I get knocked down, but I get up again

You are never gonna keep me down

The song hit #6 on the American Top 40 chart and #1 on the Modern Rock hit chart. But that was it for the group as far as charting was concerned. Concerned about their continued criticism of business and the media, EMI decided to drop them, but they still continue to record for a number of years later.

So here it is………Chumbawamba with………Tubthumping!!