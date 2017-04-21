April The Giraffe Live Stream Set To End Today

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — In a post on the Animal Adventure Park web site, officials there said that the giraffe cam is set to end it’s broadcast today.
“Giraffe Cam will go dark Friday at 4:30 pm eastern. We will all be there to say goodbye,” said the post.
In their update yesterday officials said, “All is well and baby continues to gain! A small floor scale has been implemented to get a read on baby without separating mom and handling calf.”
The giraffe cam made Animal Adventure Park the second most live-viewed channel in YouTube’s history, with more than 232 million live views since February.
More than 1.2 million viewers were watching when April gave birth Saturday.
