April The Giraffe Live Stream Set To End Today

April 21, 2017 2:35 PM

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — In a post on the Animal Adventure Park web site, officials there said that the giraffe cam is set to end it’s broadcast today.

“Giraffe Cam will go dark Friday at 4:30 pm eastern. We will all be there to say goodbye,” said the post.

In their update yesterday officials said, “All is well and baby continues to gain! A small floor scale has been implemented to get a read on baby without separating mom and handling calf.”

The giraffe cam made Animal Adventure Park the second most live-viewed channel in YouTube’s history, with more than 232 million live views since February.

More than 1.2 million viewers were watching when April gave birth Saturday.

(© Copyright 2017 CBSDFW.com. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

