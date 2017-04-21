April The Giraffe Live Stream Set To End Today In a post on the Animal Adventure Park web site, officials there said that the giraffe cam is set to end it's broadcast today.

Groundbreaking On $250M Dallas Arts District DevelopmentA groundbreaking was held today for the new $250 million Hall Arts Hotel and Residences project. It’s a part of a revitalization plan that the City of Dallas hopes will not only give a new look to the Arts District, but bring more people and money to the area.