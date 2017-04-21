Texas Father, Son Indicted In Alleged $16M Insurance Scam

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (AP) – Prosecutors say a Texas father and son have been charged in an alleged $16 million hearing aids insurance scam using American Airlines workers.
A federal grand jury in Dallas indicted 66-year-old Terry Lynn Anderson and 36-year-old Rocky Freeland Anderson. They face multiple counts of conspiracy to commit health care fraud, health care fraud and aiding and abetting, plus aggravated identity theft and aiding and abetting.
A message left with Anderson Optical & Hearing Aids Center wasn’t immediately returned Thursday.
Prosecutors say the Andersons since 2011 defrauded Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas with claims for hearing-related items not needed or delivered.
Investigators allege fraudulent marketing and evaluation practices. Many hearing tests, lasting less than five minutes, were done in an American employee break room at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.
