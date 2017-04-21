CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
Models Glam Up For 29th Annual Children’s Cancer Fund Gala

By Brooke Rogers | CBS11 News April 21, 2017 7:04 PM
Filed Under: Annual Children's Cancer Fund Gala, Roger Staubach, Troy Aikman

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

 (CBSDFW.COM) – For more than a decade, one popular Dallas Salon has helped young cancer patients work the catwalk as runway models for the 29th Annual Children’s Cancer Fund Gala.

Sadie Keller is one of the participants and the show even fell on her tenth birthday.

“I was really excited, because this is my first year ever doing this, and I just never thought that I would be doing something this awesome with a bunch of celebrities,” Sadie says.

Uptown’s Salon Pompeo brought in seven stylists to do hair, makeup and nails free of charge for the little models facing big challenges.

“It makes us feel good,” says Lesley Armstrong, a manager a Salon Pompeo. “But more importantly, it makes the kids feel good, and in turn makes the parents feel great, just to forget cancer for a little bit.”

Sixteen models will walk the runway with Troy Aikman, Roger Staubach and more… giving them a chance to undergo a different kind of treatment.

“It feels like I’m a princess or something. Just like really awesome,” says Sadie.

But they’re not the only ones on the receiving end.

“Just being able to share our time. It’s something special that we can contribute, and it doesn’t take much,” says Salon Pompeo stylist Abel Reyes.

“Priceless is a cheap way of putting it,” says another stylist about the gift the diminutive models won’t soon forget.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance, and lots of people can’t do that, so I’m lucky,” says model Diyaa Shah.

The gala is expected to raise more than $1 million for The Children’s Cancer Fund, which iraises funds to benefit pediatric cancer research and treatment programs in North Texas.

