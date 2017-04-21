Rangers Designate Pitcher Mike Hauschild For Assignment

April 21, 2017 6:20 AM
Filed Under: Baseball, designated for assignment, Mike Hauschild, MLB, Texas Rangers

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

ARLINGTON (AP) – Rookie right-hander Mike Hauschild has been designated for assignment by the Texas Rangers, who got the pitcher in the winter meeting draft.

Texas made the move Thursday, a day after Hauschild gave up three home runs in 3 1/3 innings of relief at Oakland. He has allowed five homers and 10 earned runs over eight innings in his four appearances.

Texas selected the contract of right-hander Anthony Bass from Triple-A Round Rock.

If Hauschild clears waivers, the Rangers would have to offer him back to the Houston Astros for $50,000 or work out a deal to keep him after getting him from the Astros organization at the winter meetings. Any team claiming the 27-year-old right-hander would have to add him to its 25-man roster.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia