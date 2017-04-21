Rockwall Residents With Damaged Homes Brace For More Severe Weather

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ROCKWALL (CBSDFW.COM) – Jerry Harwood in Rockwall is feeling a little vulnerable as severe weather made its way across North Texas.

“It’s only tarp. It’s only plastic,” he says, examining the outside of his home.

Ninety-five mile per hour winds ripped bricks right off his home’s exterior which left little to shelter them from another storm.

“If the winds gets too bad and tears that off, we’ve got holes in our roof. We’ve got one side of the house totally gone,” he said.

He’s been watching the forecast and the weather outside carefully.

“We’ve been seeing some of the darker clouds,” he reports. “Don’t wish it on anyone, but definitely hope it stays north of us. Don’t want to go through it again.”

North Texas is in the heart of severe weather season and this weekend, you get a tax break on emergency supplies.

Fire extinguishers, first aid kits, and cell phone batteries will be tax exempt through midnight Monday.

Coolers count, too, as long as they’re priced under $75.

“You should always have that stuff anyways,” says Harwood.

He’s hoping, though, he won’t be needing it Friday evening.

“You hope lightning never strikes twice in the same spot,” he said.

Here’s a list of items that get a tax break this weekend:

Less than $3000

Portable generators

Less than $300

Emergency ladders

Hurricane shutters

Less than $75

Axes

Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt)

Can openers – nonelectric

Carbon monoxide detectors

Coolers and ice chests for food storage – nonelectric

Fire extinguishers

First aid kits

Fuel containers

Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits

Hatchets

Ice products – reusable and artificial

Light sources – portable self-powered (including battery operated)

Examples of items include: candles, flashlights and lanterns

Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers

Radios – portable self-powered (including battery operated) – includes two-way and weather band radios

Smoke detectors

Tarps and other plastic sheeting