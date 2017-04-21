TORNADO WATCH: | Current Info | Radar | Traffic | Share Photos/Video | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

Rockwall Residents With Damaged Homes Brace For More Severe Weather

April 21, 2017 10:18 PM By Andrea Lucia
ROCKWALL (CBSDFW.COM) – Jerry Harwood in Rockwall is feeling a little vulnerable as severe weather made its way across North Texas.

“It’s only tarp. It’s only plastic,” he says, examining the outside of his home.

Ninety-five mile per hour winds ripped bricks right off his home’s exterior which left little to shelter them from another storm.

“If the winds gets too bad and tears that off, we’ve got holes in our roof. We’ve got one side of the house totally gone,” he said.

He’s been watching the forecast and the weather outside carefully.

“We’ve been seeing some of the darker clouds,” he reports. “Don’t wish it on anyone, but definitely hope it stays north of us. Don’t want to go through it again.”

North Texas is in the heart of severe weather season and this weekend, you get a tax break on emergency supplies.

Fire extinguishers, first aid kits, and cell phone batteries will be tax exempt through midnight Monday.

Coolers count, too, as long as they’re priced under $75.

“You should always have that stuff anyways,” says Harwood.

He’s hoping, though, he won’t be needing it Friday evening.

“You hope lightning never strikes twice in the same spot,” he said.

Here’s a list of items that get a tax break this weekend:

Less than $3000

Portable generators

Less than $300

Emergency ladders
Hurricane shutters

Less than $75

Axes
Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt)
Can openers – nonelectric
Carbon monoxide detectors
Coolers and ice chests for food storage – nonelectric
Fire extinguishers
First aid kits
Fuel containers
Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits
Hatchets
Ice products – reusable and artificial
Light sources – portable self-powered (including battery operated)
Examples of items include: candles, flashlights and lanterns
Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers
Radios – portable self-powered (including battery operated) – includes two-way and weather band radios
Smoke detectors
Tarps and other plastic sheeting

