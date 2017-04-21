Stephen Jones: “More Fired Up Than Ever” About Drafting Jaylon Smith

By: Josh Clark

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – We’re six days away from the start of the NFL Draft and the Cowboys are continuing their work on who might be worthy of a selection at pick No. 28.

Cowboys COO Stephen Jones told the GBag Nation on 105.3 The Fan Friday that the club is excited about the depth in the draft at positions of need, in particular on the defensive side of the ball.

It’s no secret that Dallas needs pass rush and secondary help, which is something they are expected to focus on next weekend.

When asked if he thought they’d trade up to select a player they had high on their board that was falling, Jones wouldn’t rule it out but said it wasn’t likely because of the draft’s depth.

Besides the draft, one player that could significantly help the Cowboys pass rush is linebacker Jaylon Smith.

The second-year pro has been participating in the team’s voluntary offseason workouts at The Star in Frisco. The Notre Dame standout missed the entire 2016 season after recovering from a severe knee injury he suffered while playing for the Fighting Irish.

When asked how Smith was doing, Jones said he was “more fired up than ever” that they picked him last year, while adding that he’s “making great improvements.”

“He’s another guy that when you look at how we improve our defense over last year, him and (Charles) Tapper both, as we all know, were high picks for us that didn’t contribute last year,” Jones added. “We certainly have high hopes for both of those guys and feel like they’re going to be ready to go here when OTAs and minicamp start.”

Jones was also asked about many other things during the interview, including the possibility of drafting another quarterback.

