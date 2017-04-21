CBS 11 NEWS @ 11: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 11:00 AM To 11:30 AM

Storms With Possible Tornadoes In Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas

April 21, 2017 9:29 AM
Filed Under: Cold Front, Hail, High Winds, Rain, severe weather, Thunderstorms

NORMAN, Okla. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Severe thunderstorms with high winds, large hail and possibly tornadoes are forecast for Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas.

Here in North Texas, chances for isolated storms near the Red River increase late this afternoon. CBS 11 Storm Team Meteorologist Jeff Jamison says the storms will get stronger as a cold front pushes closer to the Metroplex around 8 p.m.

The National Weather Service says two to four inches of rain is possible on Friday, creating a threat of flooding. Golf-ball sized hail and winds of up to 70 miles per hour are also possible.

The weather service’s Storm Prediction Center says tornadoes are possible in North Texas, southeastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas.

The storms are expected to develop by mid-afternoon and continue into Friday night before moving out of the area early Saturday morning.

