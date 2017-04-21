CBS 11 NEWS @ 11: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 11:00 AM To 11:30 AM

Tony Romo Will Call Cowboys Game On Thanksgiving Day

April 21, 2017 9:41 AM
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Tony Romo should call his first Dallas Cowboys game in November in the former quarterback’s first season as lead NFL analyst on CBS. It’s just a question of which game.

The first CBS game for the Cowboys will be at home against Kansas City on November 5, followed 2 1/2 weeks later by their Thanksgiving game against the Los Angeles Chargers. If Romo doesn’t call the game against the Chiefs, he will be in the booth at his old home stadium when the Cowboys face the Chargers on November 23.

Romo was overjoyed when talking about the broadcast opportunity when he talked with the Ben and Skin Show on 105.3. “I’m very excited. I’m very happy and I’m really lucky,” he said. “It’s a unique situation I get to go into and it’s a privilege to be able to talk about the game. Not everyone gets that opportunity … and I don’t take that for granted.”

Romo’s last regular-season snap at home for the Cowboys came on Thanksgiving in 2015 when he broke his collarbone for the second time that season.

The former 10-year starter was released by Dallas the same day he was introduced as play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz’s new partner in early April. Romo lost his job to rookie Dak Prescott while out with a back injury last season.

The Cowboys will open against the New York Giants for the fifth time in six seasons. Dallas gets a home rematch with Green Bay on Oct. 8 after losing to the Packers in the divisional playoffs as the top seed in the NFC.

