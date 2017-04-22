CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
Hail Leaves Homes And Businesses Across Collin County Damaged

April 22, 2017 10:48 PM By Gabriel Roxas
Filed Under: Collin County, Hail, hail damage, plano, Prosper, severe weather

PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – Homes and businesses across Collin County are wearing the battle scars from Friday night’s hail storm.

Dealerships across Plano looked like graveyards for cars the day after hail came crashing down, shattering glass and leaving pockmarks everywhere. Before the storm moved south James Havens’ home in Prosper took an early beating.

“It was like baseballs falling out of the sky just slamming against the house and the concrete,” Havens said.

Homes throughout his neighborhood needed tarps to cover large sections of roof. It’s just a temporary fix until roofers can do full replacements.

“I think probably just in my mind, it’s probably best just to take care of it as soon as possible,” Havens said.

Some homes have already started replacements because of damage from last month’s hail storm. But roofer Brandon Luby warns homeowners not to act too fast.

“I do advise people to wait until after hail season’s over. Give it about another month, a month and a half at the minimum because like I said, I saw roofs go on yesterday and the day before that will be getting repaired after the storm once again,” Luby said.

That’s the advice he gave his own mother. Donna Luby says she knows she needs a replacement, but she’s asking her sons to wait until summer to get to hers.

“They’re replacing probably most of the roofs in this neighborhood. I’ll probably be last on that list,” Donna Luby said.

