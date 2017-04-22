Woman Bites, Slaps Dallas Police Officer

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 22-year-old woman who was being taken into custody for outstanding warrants slapped and bit an arresting Dallas officer, police say.
According to police, the woman flagged officers down at the the 8000 block of Forest Lane at about 3:50 a.m. over a disturbance.
During the investigation, officers found that the woman had outstanding warrants and was arrested.
While being taken into custody, police say the woman pulled away and then proceeded to slap and bite the arresting officer.
The officer suffered minor injuries but did not need to be transported to a hospital.
The woman is being charged with outstanding warrants, resisting arrest and assault of a public servant. The woman has not been identified.