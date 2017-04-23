Police Pick Up Adorable Intruders: A Pair Of Pygmy Goats

April 23, 2017 4:42 PM
BELFAST, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine have picked up some adorable intruders after two miniature goats escaped from their home and wandered the streets.

A Belfast police officer responded Sunday morning to find the pygmy goats in a woman’s garage. They had been snacking on cat food. Officer Daniel Fitzpatrick used a cat leash to lead them into his squad car.

The trio drove around looking for the goats’ owner as Fitzpatrick fed them carrots and celery. Belfast is a seaport town about 45 miles (73 kilometers) east of Augusta.

The daughter of the goats’ owner saw Fitzpatrick’s Facebook post and picked up the pair, named Louis and Mowgli — but not before Fitzpatrick snapped a selfie with the duo.

(Credit: Belfast Police Department/Facebook)

Fitzpatrick called the runaways “good company” and joked about adding patrol goats to the next police budget.

