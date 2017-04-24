Helpful Jerry Reveals Cowboys Draft Wishes

By Mike Fisher
FRISCO (105.3 The Fan) – Astute Cowboys watchers know right around NFL Draft time, team owner Jerry Jones is unusually generous with nuggets of truth.
So it was Monday at the pre-draft presser at The Star in Frisco.
replied as follows.
“The numbers, if you add both those positions up, look good,” said challenge when asked about this draft and dialysis needs match up in terms of pass-rushers and cornerbacks. There are a lot of players at those positions that give us options.”
That is honesty in its clearest form … and yet Truthful Jerry did not stop there when it came to revealing of the clubs thoughts on how to use this week’s premier picks.
“Oh,” Jerry added helpfully, “you can throw safety in there, too.”