Jury Deliberations In Price Trial Enter 4th Day

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – After taking a break for the weekend, the jury in the John Wiley Price corruption trial is set to resume deliberations on Monday. This will be the fourth day of deliberations for jurors, and legal experts said that the lengthy discussion could bode well for the longest-serving Dallas County commissioner.

A former U.S. attorney explained that government corruption cases usually tend to favor the prosecution. But this was never a slam dunk of a case, and the longer that it takes jury members to decide, the more concern prosecutors should have about the upcoming verdict.

Price will be at the federal courthouse when the jury returns on Monday. He has been accused of bribery, tax evasion and mail fraud. Price and assistant Dapheny Fain face a total of 13 counts. The charges are potentially worth decades of prison time, but Judge Barbara Lynn has already said that she may throw out and guilty verdict on mail fraud.

Lynn does not believe that the prosecutors showed enough evidence to prove that mail fraud occurred. She also chastised the prosecution during the trial for not sharing some pieces of evidence with the defense. Testimony in the Price case lasted eight weeks.

Price did not take the witness stand during the trial and has declined to comment on the case, per the judge’s orders. But he did say Friday that he continues to work for Dallas County every day as a public official. “5:30 in the morning, every day after court, we’re still taking care of our business,” said Price.